Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:  

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1 over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.12 compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.68 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.85 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


