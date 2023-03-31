We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United State, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.
International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as through out Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.