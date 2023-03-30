We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus
HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus
Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Solo Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Solo Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solo Brands, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) : This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.