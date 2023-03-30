See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 11%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
