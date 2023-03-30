Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 11%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


