See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) - free report >>
Ahold NV (ADRNY) - free report >>
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) - free report >>
Ahold NV (ADRNY) - free report >>
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Will Another Shoe Drop on the Regional Banks?
There was a recent gathering of top monetary minds amid global banking turmoil. U.S. regional bank turbulence has left deep scars on the world’s financial markets - with the risk of more to come. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now with more on the subject.
1. Is there more of the same in the offing for markets with investors especially alert for what could break next in the banking sector under rate hikes?
2. What actually could break next in this banking crisis that we need to be aware of?
3. You’ve written that there is a ‘dual track’ arrangement to this crisis-era monetary policy. What are the two tracks?
4. How do you feel about the last FOMC meeting? In his remarks Fed Chairman Powell said that the committee considered a pause in rate hikes in the days leading up to the meeting. Does that signal that they’re pivoting away from its hawkish stance and possibly a new outlook?
5. The Fed created a new liquidity facility to backstop regional banks. Have the markets priced that in along with this possible Fed tone change? If not, then what have they priced in at this point?
6. With pressure on the banking sector, where do the cracks in the stock market lie? Technicals look tough even for some bellwether stocks.
7. The first quarter of this year has been rattled by bank turmoil. Some financial market stability is much hoped for in coming days. Do you think that will become a reality?
8. A positive alternative for investors doesn’t seem to be in bonds either, as government bond rates have dipped.
9. Strong Buy stocks on your radar now include Ahold (ADRNY - Free Report) , W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, summing up the markets in light of recent banking turmoil. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.