We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company which focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus
Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus
BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) : This company which is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3 over the last 60 days.
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote
James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) :This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.