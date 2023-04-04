See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) : This company which is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22.5% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.44%, compared with the industry average of 13.41%.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company which offers investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) : This specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus
Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.93%, compared with the industry average of 13.41%.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
