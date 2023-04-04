Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 3rd:

Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 17.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

