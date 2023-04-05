Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 day.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company with an investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2 over the last 60 days.

Belden (BDC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter company which is into a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


