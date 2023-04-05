Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 4th:

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer, and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software, which enables organizations to better manage critical operations, such as sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, document management, analytics and custom application development, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

