Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 5th:

Crocs (CROX - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) : This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks has a PEG ratio of 1.56 compared with 6.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

