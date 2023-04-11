We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) : This company that provides property casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) : This mobile game operating platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.
Skillz Inc. Price and Consensus
Skillz Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skillz Inc. Quote
E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
E.ON SE Price and Consensus
E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.