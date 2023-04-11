Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) : This company that provides property casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) : This mobile game operating platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


