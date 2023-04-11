See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
WPP PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
WPP PLC dividend-yield-ttm | WPP PLC Quote
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) this company that provides property casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
