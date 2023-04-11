Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) this company that provides property casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

