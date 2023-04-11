See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) : This mobile game operating platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.
Skillz’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
WPP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
E.ONSE (EONGY - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
E.ON’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
