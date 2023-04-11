Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) : This mobile game operating platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

Skillz’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WPP plc (WPP - Free Report) : This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

E.ONSE (EONGY - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

E.ON’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


