Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

