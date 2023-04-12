See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:
Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 131.7% over the last 60 days.
Arcellx’s shares gained 43.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This integrated steel and mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal’s shares gained 36.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel’s shares gained 31.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
