Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 131.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx’s shares gained 43.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This integrated steel and mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal’s shares gained 36.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel’s shares gained 31.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

