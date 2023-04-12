See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>
United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>
United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:
ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This integrated steel and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus
ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote
ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)
ArcelorMittal pe-ratio-ttm | ArcelorMittal Quote
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote
United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United States Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
United States Steel Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | United States Steel Corporation Quote
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 19.58 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Veritiv Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Veritiv Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Veritiv Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.