Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This integrated steel and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 19.58 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


