New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Celularity Inc. (CELU - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI - Free Report) : This peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.
EQRx, Inc. (EQRX - Free Report) : This medicine company focused on oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.