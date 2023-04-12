Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celularity Inc. (CELU - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Celularity, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celularity, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celularity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celularity, Inc. Quote

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI - Free Report) : This peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. Price and Consensus

MoneyGram International Inc. Price and Consensus

MoneyGram International Inc. price-consensus-chart | MoneyGram International Inc. Quote

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

EQRx, Inc. (EQRX - Free Report) : This medicine company focused on oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

EQRx, Inc. Price and Consensus

EQRx, Inc. Price and Consensus

EQRx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EQRx, Inc. Quote

Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Surrozen, Inc. Price and Consensus

Surrozen, Inc. Price and Consensus

Surrozen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Surrozen, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) - free report >>

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) - free report >>

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) - free report >>

Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) - free report >>

EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) - free report >>

Published in

medical