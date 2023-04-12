Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) : This company that manufactures paints, coatings, and specialty materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

PPG Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) : This human resources and business solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Insperity, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Insperity, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

