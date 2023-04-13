See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
Celularity Inc. (CELU - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Celularity, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celularity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celularity, Inc. Quote
Celularity’s shares gained 8.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Celularity, Inc. Price
Celularity, Inc. price | Celularity, Inc. Quote
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) : This company that manufactures paints, coatings, and specialty materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote
PPG’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PPG Industries, Inc. Price
PPG Industries, Inc. price | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC - Free Report) : This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Lattice’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote
