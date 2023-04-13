Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Celularity Inc. (CELU - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Celularity’s shares gained 8.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) : This company that manufactures paints, coatings, and specialty materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

PPG’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC - Free Report) : This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Lattice’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


