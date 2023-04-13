Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lamb Weston Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lamb Weston Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lamb Weston dividend-yield-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

 

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples