Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston’s shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

