See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Price and Consensus
Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote
Lamb Weston’s shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lamb Weston Price
Lamb Weston price | Lamb Weston Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.