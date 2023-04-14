We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) : This engineered drilling and production equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP - Free Report) : This biotechnology company focused on rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.