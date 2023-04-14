Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) : This engineered drilling and production equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP - Free Report) : This biotechnology company focused on rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


medical pharmaceuticals