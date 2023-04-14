Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Airbnb’s shares gained 13.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

SIGA’s shares gained 7.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) : This engineered drilling and production equipment manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Dril-Quip’s shares gained 37.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

