Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) : This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Airbnb, Inc. Price and Consensus
Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
Airbnb’s shares gained 13.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Airbnb, Inc. Price
Airbnb, Inc. price | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
SIGA’s shares gained 7.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
Siga Technologies Inc. Price
Siga Technologies Inc. price | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) : This engineered drilling and production equipment manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Dril-Quip, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dril-Quip, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dril-Quip, Inc. Quote
Dril-Quip’s shares gained 37.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dril-Quip, Inc. Price
Dril-Quip, Inc. price | Dril-Quip, Inc. Quote
