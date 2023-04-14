See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 6.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
