Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 6.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

 

 

APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

APi Group Corporation (APG) - free report >>

Published in

communications