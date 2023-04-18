Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 13.4%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Electrolux AB Price and Consensus

Electrolux AB Price and Consensus

Electrolux AB price-consensus-chart | Electrolux AB Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Electrolux AB Dividend Yield (TTM)

Electrolux AB Dividend Yield (TTM)

Electrolux AB dividend-yield-ttm | Electrolux AB Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - free report >>

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>

Electrolux AB (ELUXY) - free report >>

Published in

finance