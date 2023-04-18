See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 13.4%.
AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
