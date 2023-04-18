See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This footwear and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.45 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of b.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.