Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This footwear and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.45 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of b.

