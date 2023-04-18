Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


