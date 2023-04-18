We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Annovis Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus
Annovis Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus
Warrior Met Coal price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Quote
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.