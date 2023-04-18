Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Verrica’s shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kanzhun Limited (BZ - Free Report) : This online recruitment platform from China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Kanzhun’s shares gained 18.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis’ shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

