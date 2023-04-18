See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Verrica’s shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kanzhun Limited (BZ - Free Report) : This online recruitment platform from China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Kanzhun’s shares gained 18.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Annovis’ shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
