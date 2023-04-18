Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

CRH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.98, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

