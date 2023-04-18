See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
CRH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.98, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
