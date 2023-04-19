See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.
Larimar’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) : This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Piedmont’s shares gained 12.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
