Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

Lundin’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price

Lundin Mining Corp. Price

Lundin Mining Corp. price | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

 

 

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML’s shares gained 34.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ASML Holding N.V. Price

ASML Holding N.V. Price

ASML Holding N.V. price | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

Swisscom’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Swisscom AG Price

Swisscom AG Price

Swisscom AG price | Swisscom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

Swisscom AG (SCMWY) - free report >>

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) - free report >>

Published in

communications