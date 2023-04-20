See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
Swisscom AG (SCMWY)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus
Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote
Lundin’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lundin Mining Corp. Price
Lundin Mining Corp. price | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus
ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote
ASML’s shares gained 34.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ASML Holding N.V. Price
ASML Holding N.V. price | ASML Holding N.V. Quote
Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Swisscom AG Price and Consensus
Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote
Swisscom’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Swisscom AG Price
Swisscom AG price | Swisscom AG Quote
