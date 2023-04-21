We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.