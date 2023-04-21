Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


