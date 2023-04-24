We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This fast-casual restaurant restaurants in the United States which provides Chicago-style menu, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Portillo's Inc. Price and Consensus
Portillo's Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portillo's Inc. Quote
Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 day.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company which is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus
Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.