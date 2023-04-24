Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This fast-casual restaurant restaurants in the United States which provides Chicago-style menu, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 day.

Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company which is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

