Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis’ shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Worthington’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

