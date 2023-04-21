See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:
Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Annovis’ shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.
Arcellx’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Worthington’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
