New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company which along with its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This company which provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 day.

auto-tires-trucks construction gold industrial-products