Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Antero Midstream (AM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services and operates in natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.74%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%.
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
