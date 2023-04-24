See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
Coty (COTY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Coty’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company which is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.
Vita Coco Company’ shares gained 50.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.