Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

Coty (COTY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Coty Price and Consensus

Coty Price and Consensus

Coty price-consensus-chart | Coty Quote

Coty’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coty Price

Coty Price

Coty price | Coty Quote

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company which is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo Price and Consensus

Travelzoo Price and Consensus

Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote

Travelzoo’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Travelzoo Price

Travelzoo Price

Travelzoo price | Travelzoo Quote

Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Vita Coco Company’ shares gained 50.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) - free report >>

Coty (COTY) - free report >>

Travelzoo (TZOO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples internet-content