Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 24th:
Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.70 compared with 16.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software, which enables organizations to better manage critical operations, such as sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, document management, analytics and custom application development, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
