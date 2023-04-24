Back to top

Image: Bigstock

These 3 Quarterly Reports Could Shake the Market

As we enter the thick of earnings season, investors are gearing up for a flurry of reports from some of the most prominent market heavyweights, including Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , to list a few.

Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As we can see, all three have staged strong rebounds in 2023 so far, particularly META. But can their outperformance continue post-earnings? Let’s take a closer look at what’s expected from each.  

Meta Platforms

The market took META’s latest quarterly results well, sending shares soaring post-earnings. The company revealed a focus on cost-cutting measures, helping inject positive sentiment into shares.

As we can see in the chart below, META shares have been sensitive to recent quarterly releases.

Currently, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.96 implies roughly a 30% pullback in earnings year-over-year, with the estimate being revised 23% higher since January of this year. Currently, META is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In addition, our consensus revenue estimate presently stands at $27.5 billion, 1.5% lower than year-ago sales of $27.9 billion. The quarterly revenue estimate has been revised marginally higher (+1%) since the beginning of 2023.

Alphabet

Alphabet shares have faced selling pressure post-earnings following back-to-back releases, with the tech giant falling short of revenue and earnings expectations in each instance.

Overall, since January, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.07 has been revised roughly 4% lower, with the value implying a 13% year-over-year pullback within earnings. Still, it’s worth noting that the estimate has ticked marginally higher over the last 60 days, indicating more recent optimism from analysts.

The Google parent is forecasted to generate $57.1 billion in revenue, reflecting an improvement of roughly 2% year-over-year. Since January, the quarterly sales estimate has been revised 1.7% lower.

Amazon

Many anxiously await Amazon’s quarterly print, as it’ll give us a deeper view of the state of e-commerce and sentiment among consumers. Shares have faced selling pressure following several of the company’s recent quarterly releases, as shown in the chart below.

Analysts have primarily been bearish regarding the upcoming quarter, with the $0.21 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate being revised nearly 20% lower since January.

Investors will undoubtedly focus on AWS as cloud-computing growth cools, a metric Amazon has negatively surprised on recently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWS Net Sales stands at $21.1 billion, implying growth of 15% year-over-year.

Bottom Line

Needless to say, investors have more than enough on their plate to remain busy for the week, with many investor favorites such as Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) all scheduled to report.

As we’re all aware, these heavyweight reports can become market-moving events, making it reasonable for investors to assume a potentially increased level of volatility within the market post-earnings.


