Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:
Vistra (VST - Free Report) : This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus
Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.
Vistra Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Vistra Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Vistra Corp. Quote
Watsco (WSO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus
Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%.
Watsco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Watsco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Watsco, Inc. Quote
Swisscom (SCMWY - Free Report) : This leading telecommunications company with innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group which offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
Swisscom AG Price and Consensus
Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.21%.
Swisscom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swisscom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Swisscom AG Quote
