Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Vistra (VST - Free Report) : This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%.

Vistra Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vistra Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vistra Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Vistra Corp. Quote

Watsco (WSO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.38%.

Watsco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Watsco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Watsco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Watsco, Inc. Quote

Swisscom (SCMWY - Free Report) : This leading telecommunications company with innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group which offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks,  has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.21%.

Swisscom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swisscom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swisscom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Swisscom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watsco, Inc. (WSO) - free report >>

Swisscom AG (SCMWY) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Published in

communications construction utilities