Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

Dorian LPG’s shares gained 29.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price

Dorian LPG Ltd. price | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton’s shares gained 14.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price

D.R. Horton, Inc. price | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti’ shares gained 22.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) - free report >>

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>

Published in

construction gold transportation