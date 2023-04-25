See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Dorian LPG’s shares gained 29.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton’s shares gained 14.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti’ shares gained 22.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.