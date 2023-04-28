We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This automaker and a mobility company that designs, engineers, manufactures and sale automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) : This multi-jurisdictional gaming company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.