Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:  

Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Siga Technologies (SIGA - Free Report) : This company which applies viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defence, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Siga Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Siga Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Siga Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Siga Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Forestar Group (FOR - Free Report) : This residential development company which acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Forestar Group Inc Quote

Forestar Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 19.34 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Forestar Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Forestar Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Forestar Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Forestar Group Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Forestar Group Inc (FOR) - free report >>

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical transportation