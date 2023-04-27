Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 5.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Watsco (WSO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, personal and income protection insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote

Watsco’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Watsco, Inc. Price

Watsco, Inc. Price

Watsco, Inc. price | Watsco, Inc. Quote

Forestar Group (FOR - Free Report) : This residential development company which acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Forestar Group Inc Quote

Forestar Group’ shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forestar Group Inc Price

Forestar Group Inc Price

Forestar Group Inc price | Forestar Group Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watsco, Inc. (WSO) - free report >>

Forestar Group Inc (FOR) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance transportation