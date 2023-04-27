See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 5.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Watsco (WSO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in North America, personal and income protection insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Watsco’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Forestar Group (FOR - Free Report) : This residential development company which acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Forestar Group’ shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.