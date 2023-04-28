Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:  

General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94 compared with 15.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HeidelbergCement AG PE Ratio (TTM)

HeidelbergCement AG PE Ratio (TTM)

HeidelbergCement AG pe-ratio-ttm | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) : This multi-jurisdictional gaming company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

Boyd Gaming has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Boyd Gaming Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Boyd Gaming Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Boyd Gaming Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks construction consumer-discretionary