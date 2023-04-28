See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
General Motors Company (GM)
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors Company PE Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company pe-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus
HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote
HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94 compared with 15.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HeidelbergCement AG PE Ratio (TTM)
HeidelbergCement AG pe-ratio-ttm | HeidelbergCement AG Quote
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) : This multi-jurisdictional gaming company which owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
Boyd Gaming has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Boyd Gaming Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Boyd Gaming Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
