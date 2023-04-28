See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.50%.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
