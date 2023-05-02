See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
Banco De Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This company which is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.91%.
Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote
Ternium (TX - Free Report) : This company which is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%.
Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
