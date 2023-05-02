Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:  

Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) : This coal company which provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39 compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


