Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes coconut water, clean energy drink, sustainable enhanced water and protein-infused water, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This service company that processes and distributes metals primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) : This company which is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization that provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medpace Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medpace Holdings, Inc. Quote

Skechers (SKX - Free Report) : This company designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and Consensus

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and Consensus

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) - free report >>

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) - free report >>

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) - free report >>

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary consumer-staples medical