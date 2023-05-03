We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) : This beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes coconut water, clean energy drink, sustainable enhanced water and protein-infused water, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This service company that processes and distributes metals primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) : This company which is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization that provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.
Skechers (SKX - Free Report) : This company designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.